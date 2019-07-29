4 injured in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured and transported to hospitals after an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The two-alarm fire is in a three-story apartment building in the 400-block of South Laramie, CFD said. Four people were injured and transported to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.




The fire was in the second and third floors of the building. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters were seen on the roof of the apartment building. The fire was struck shortly before 6:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back out for updates.
