4 injured in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building

2-11 alarm EMSP 1 at 424 S Laramie will update ASAP pic.twitter.com/IAczvBHXxl — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 29, 2019

CFD making progress 174x150 3 story ordinary fire on the 2nd and 3rd. 4 transports at this time. Will update ASAP. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 29, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured and transported to hospitals after an extra-alarm fire in an apartment building in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The two-alarm fire is in a three-story apartment building in the 400-block of South Laramie, CFD said. Four people were injured and transported to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.The fire was in the second and third floors of the building. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters were seen on the roof of the apartment building. The fire was struck shortly before 6:30 a.m.