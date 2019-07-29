4 injured in Lawndale shooting outside gas station, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police say four people were shot Saturday while standing on a sidewalk outside a gas station in Lawndale on the West Side.According to police, around 9:48 p.m. the victims were standing outside a Shell gas station in the 3900 block of W. Roosevelt when an occupant in an unknown vehicle fired shots.Police say an 18-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were struck in the right legs. Another 23-year-old man was struck in the left leg and a 27-year-old man was struck in the groin area, according to police.Police say they all were taken to Stroger Hospital. The 27-year-old man is in critical condition. The other three victims have had their conditions stabilized.No one is in custody.Area North detectives are investigating.