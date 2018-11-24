4 injured in Lower Wacker crash

Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening on Lower Wacker Drive in the Loop.The driver of a four-door pickup truck crashed shortly before 4:47 p.m. at 44 E. Wacker Dr. at the curve, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson. No other vehicles were involved.Four occupants were freed from the truck by 5:25 p.m. and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in "red" but stable condition, Hudson said.The fire department couldn't say what caused the crash.