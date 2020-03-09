4 injured in Bishop Ford Freeway shooting in South Holland, ISP says

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Four men were injured in a shooting Sunday night on the Bishop Ford Freeway in suburban South Holland, Illinois State Police said.According to police, around 11:02 p.m. the men were in a vehicle going northbound on I-94 near 159th Street when shots were fired from another vehicle.All four men were transported to Roseland Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said.All lanes on I-94 are open.No one is in custody.Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.