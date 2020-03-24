4 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers, in Avondale crash

CHICAGO -- Four people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, after a crash in the Avondale neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

The two officers were in a marked squad car traveling on Kimball Avenue when they went to turn to go west on Belmont Avenue and were struck by a Chevy Equinox traveling at a high rate of speed at about 4:20 a.m., police said. The squad car did not have its lights activated.

The officers were transported to a hospital in fair condition, with one officer with neck pain and the other with a laceration to the head, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevy were transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition, police said.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
avondalechicagochicago police departmentcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker pushes for more PPE during COVID-19 pandemic; IL coronavirus cases at 1,285
What to know about Illinois' 1,285 COVID-19 cases
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
Nurse's lawsuit alleges she was fired for warning about 'ineffective' COVID-19 masks
Lupus patients face severe medication shortage after Trump touts drug for coronavirus
City rents vacant hotel rooms for coronavirus patients, vulnerable people during pandemic
Man charged with coughing in Chicago cops' faces and saying he had coronavirus
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, chilly Tuesday
Man dies after ingesting fish tank additive to prevent COVID-19
Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
12-year-old girl with coronavirus is fighting for her life
Coronavirus scam robocall targets fears about stock market, economy
More TOP STORIES News