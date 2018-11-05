4 injured, including 2 children, after crash involving minivan, Chicago Fire Department fire truck on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four people, including two kids, were injured after a crash involving a minivan and a Chicago Fire Department fire truck on the South Side Monday morning Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 31st Street and California Avenue at about 8:44 a.m., police said. Four people, including two children ages 5 and 6, that were in the van were transported to hospitals

All four injured in the crash were in the minivan. No Chicago Fire Department personnel were injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashchicago fire departmentChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
15 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
'El Chapo' trial in New York raises security concerns
Search resumed for 2 missing after crash into Calumet River
Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside NC family's home
Ohio priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
Newlyweds, pilot killed in helicopter crash 90 min after wedding
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Show More
Man seriously wounded in Chatham road rage shooting
Woman killed in Sauk Village hit-and-run crash
Cook County early voters turning out in record numbers, election officials say
Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday
More News