Four people, including two kids, were injured after a crash involving a minivan and a Chicago Fire Department fire truck on the South Side Monday morning Chicago police said.The crash occurred at the intersection of 31st Street and California Avenue at about 8:44 a.m., police said. Four people, including two children ages 5 and 6, that were in the van were transported to hospitalsAll four injured in the crash were in the minivan. No Chicago Fire Department personnel were injured.