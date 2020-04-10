4 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers, after squad car hit by stolen vehicle in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers and two other people were injured after a squad car was hit by a stolen car Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.The officers were traveling eastbound in the 400-block of West 63rd Street in the squad car with lights and siren activated at about 2:51 a.m. when police said they were hit by a Nissan sedan with its headlights off.The two officers were hospitalized in good condition. Two people inside the Nissan were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with head injuries. A third person in the vehicle was not injured.Police said the Nissan was stolen out of Calumet Park. Charges against all three people in the Nissan are pending.