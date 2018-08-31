4 injured, including firefighter, in extra-alarm Humboldt Park fire

Several people were injured in an extra-alarm fire in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Four people, including a firefighter, were injured by an extra-alarm fire in three apartment buildings in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 3200-block of West Augusta Boulevard at about 3:16 a.m. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and then spread to two apartment buildings next door.

The fire originated in the rear of the building and fire officials said firefighters had trouble getting their vehicles into the back alley and had to manually take their lines back to fight the fire. Shortly before 4 a.m., the fire was struck.

Three people suffered minor smoke inhalation and were transported to hospitals. A firefighter suffering from nausea was also transported to a hospital. All are expected to be OK.

The fire displaced 20 people and one family's dog was killed.

The cause of the fire is not known.
