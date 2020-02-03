4 killed, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings so far

CHICAGO -- Four people have been killed and 15 other people, including a Chicago firefighter, have been wounded in citywide shootings over the weekend as of Sunday evening.The weekend's latest fatal shooting left a 15-year-old boy dead in West Englewood on the South Side.The boy, 15, was in the 5600 block of South Marshfield Avenue before 4 p.m. when three males jumped out of a white SUV and attacked him, Chicago police said. One of the males then pulled out a gun and shot the boy multiple times before fleeing west on 56th Street.The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.Police said that private video footage may have captured the incident. The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed the death but has not identified the boy.Early Sunday morning, a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in Little Village on the South Side.The pair were riding in the back seat of a southbound vehicle at 2:56 a.m. in the 3100 block of South California Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside them at a red light, according to Chicago police. Someone in the SUV opened fire before it fled eastbound on 31st Street.The driver of the victims' vehicle took them to Saint Anthony Hospital, police said. The man, 23-year-old Luis Maldonado, was shot in the side, back and leg and pronounced dead, officials said. The woman, 20, was shot in the hip and was listed in fair condition.Another man was shot to death several hours earlier in the same neighborhood.Eduardo A. Garcia, 20, was standing on the street at 11:37 p.m. Saturday when someone shot at him from a black sedan in the 2200 block of South Whipple Street, police and the medical examiner's office said. Garcia, who lived in Little Village, was hit multiple times and driven by friends to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m.An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed he died of his gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.A 21-year-old man shot Saturday in South Chicago was the victim of the weekend's first fatal shooting.Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 7:08 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Houston Avenue and found Hakeim Jones, 21, with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead just over nine hours later, officials said. A weapon was found at the scene of the shooting.In non-fatal shootings, a firefighter was injured early Sunday while responding to a car fire in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.The 36-year-old firefighter was at the scene of the car fire at 1:02 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue when someone fired shots and hit him in the leg, according to Chicago police and fire officials. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.Another man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Englewood on the South Side.Illinois State Police troopers were called about 2:55 a.m. for reports of a crash on southbound I-94 near 63rd Street, state police said. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but his exact age and condition were not immediately known.Half an hour before that, a woman was shot and critically hurt while driving in West Rogers Park on the North Side.The 35-year-old was driving a vehicle with a relative in the passenger seat about 2:25 a.m. when a silver Mercedes pulled alongside them in the 2400 block of West Granville Avenue, according to police. A male in the Mercedes fired multiple shots, hitting the woman in the back and grazing her left arm. The family member drove her to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was listed in critical condition.On Saturday morning, two men were shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.They were standing on the sidewalk at 2:53 a.m. in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road when a male walked up and fired shots, police said. A 39-year-old man was shot in the groin and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The other man, 32, was shot in the right foot and right hand and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.The weekend's first shooting grazed a man Friday evening in Gresham on the South Side.The 19-year-old was walking at 5:57 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 88th Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a graze wound to the back and his condition was stabilized.Eight other people have been wounded by gunfire across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.Last weekend, two people were killed and 14 were injured in shootings within the city limits.