Orlinda, California shooting leaves 4 killed, 4 injured at Halloween house party, police say

Authorities investigate a shooting in Orinda, Calif. on October 31, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
ORINDA, Calif. -- Four people have died and four people are injured after a Halloween night shooting during a house party in Orinda, California police said.

Police said they were called to the scene at Lucille Way and Knickerbocker Lane around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Orinda police chief confirmed that the shooting took place at a short-term house rental. The East Bay Times reports that a flyer had gone out advertising an Airbnb mansion Halloween party. The party was scheduled to start at 10 p.m. and people were asked to BYOB and BYOW, the report said. People were reportedly told to directly message the host to find the party.

Police have not released any details about the victims, shooter(s) or the party hosts.

The owner of the home had no comment.
