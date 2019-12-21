4 killed, 9 wounded so far in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- Thirteen people have been shot, four of them fatally, across Chicago since Friday evening.The most recent fatal shooting happened Saturday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.A 41-year-old man was on the corner about 2:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Fairfield Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots at him, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the back and abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.The shooter ran off east on 60th Street, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not provided details about the death.A man was shot to death Saturday morning at a home in Rogers Park on the North Side.The man, 55, was inside a residence about 4:35 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Morse Avenue when a male suspect kicked in the door and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the face and pronounced dead on the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.Earlier, a man was killed in Grand Crossing on the South Side.The 27-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 1:27 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone shot at him from a black sedan, according to police. He was hit multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.Another man was shot and killed Friday in Austin on the West Side.According to a witness, 44-year-old Antonio Cox opened the front door to a residential building about 9:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Ferdinand Street and someone unleashed gunfire, police and the medical examiner's office said. Cox, who lived in Austin, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.In nonfatal incidents, a man was shot multiple times Saturday in University Village.The 27-year-old was driven to the University of Illinois Hospital at 4:22 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the lower body, police said. His condition was stabilized. He told investigators he was shot in the 1000 block of West 14th Street but would not tell them any other details about the shooting.Less than half an hour earlier, another man was hurt on the Near West Side.The 31-year-old was on the street about 4 a.m. in the 2500 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he heard gunfire and felt pain, according to police. He showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.Two men were injured 20 minutes earlier in separate shootings about the same time on the Northwest and South sides.A 29-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car of about 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Addison Street in Irving Park when a male fired shots from the street, according to police. He was shot in the buttocks and is in critical condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.At the same time in Fernwood, a 23-year-old was walking on the street when someone shot at him from a blue SUV in the 100 block of West 102nd Street, police said. He was hit in the right leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized.Less than two hours before that, two men were shot inside a vehicle in Garfield Park on the West Side.They were in the 4700 block of West Lake Street at 2:17 a.m. when someone in a white Jeep fired gunshots, striking a 25-year-old in the abdomen and a 24-year-old in the shoulder and torso, according to police. The older man was taken to Stroger Hospital, while the younger man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both are in critical condition.Saturday's first shooting left a woman wounded in Douglas Park on the West Side.The 28-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 12:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Western Avenue when someone fired gunshots from a gray sedan, police said. She was shot in the right arm and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.The weekend's first nonfatal attack left two men injured Friday in Austin on the West Side.The men, 30 and 31, were in a vehicle about 10:53 p.m. in the 200 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone in another vehicle opened fire, according to police. The older man, who was grazed in the head, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The other man was grazed in the arm, and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.No one is in custody for any of the shootings as detectives continue to investigate.Last weekend, two people were killed and 15 others were injured in gun violence throughout the city.