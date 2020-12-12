4 killed in Cicero crash after car hits building, catches fire

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were killed in a crash early Saturday in Cicero when their vehicle collided with a building and became engulfed in flames, officials said.
About 3 a.m. four people in a vehicle were traveling east on Roosevelt Road when they veered off the road and crashed into a building near Central Avenue, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.
When police arrived at the scene the vehicle was engulfed in flames, Hanania said.
Police were able to remove three of the people from the vehicle, but all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hanania.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the names of the victims since the families have not yet been notified.
Cicero police are investigating the crash.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
EDITORIAL NOTE: Our report previously stated that three of the four victims have been identified and their families notified, according to a Town of Cicero spokesperson but their names have since been removed pending notification by the medical examiner's office.
