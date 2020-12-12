fatal crash

4 killed in Cicero crash after car hits building, catches fire

Cicero police investigating cause of crash
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were killed in a crash early Saturday in Cicero when their vehicle collided with a building and became engulfed in flames, officials said.

About 3 a.m. four people in a vehicle were traveling east on Roosevelt Road when they veered off the road and crashed into a building near Central Avenue, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

When police arrived at the scene the vehicle was engulfed in flames, Hanania said.

Police were able to remove three of the people from the vehicle, but all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hanania.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the names of the victims since the families have not yet been notified.

Cicero police are investigating the crash.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

EDITORIAL NOTE: Our report previously stated that three of the four victims have been identified and their families notified, according to a Town of Cicero spokesperson but their names have since been removed pending notification by the medical examiner's office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cicerocar crashcar accidentfatal crashdeadly firecar fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Wisconsin Air National Guard unit grounds jets after crash
4th teen dies after car crashes into semi in suburban Berkeley
3rd person dies after Lawndale crash, shooting: CPD
2 teens killed in Berkeley crash while fleeing police ID'd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD still on hunt for downtown Chicago looting suspects
Funeral held for CFD Lt. killed in attempted carjacking
IL reports 8,737 cases, 127 COVID-19 deaths
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
CTU rally in opposition of CPS reopening plan
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Late father buys son beer on 21st birthday
Show More
Hospice helps make patient's wish to see snow again come true
1 wounded in I-290 shooting on West Side
Don't rack up debt buying holiday gifts
Operation Santa brings joy to families of fallen, hurt CPD officers
7 shot in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News