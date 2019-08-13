4 Lake County shooting suspects in custody after high-speed chase into Chicago

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people wanted in connection with a shooting in Lake County were taken into custody in Chicago after a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said they spotted a speeding black Lexus SUV on I-94 at Dempster Street and began pursuing it. The SUV then crashed at the intersection of Randolph and Halsted streets in the West Loop.

Three men and a woman inside the SUV fled the crash but were taken into custody at about 2:04 a.m., police said.

The suspects were wanted in Lake County in connection with a shooting. Police said a man was critically wounded after being shot near a shopping mall in unincorporated Antioch, police said.
