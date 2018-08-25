4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub in Avalon Park

A 4-month-old baby drowned in a bathtub in Avalon Park after the mother fell asleep while giving it a bath, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 4-month-old baby drowned in a bathtub in Avalon Park Friday night after Chicago police said the mother fell asleep while giving the baby a bath.

The bay was discovered the water in a home in the 8500-block of South Jeffery Avenue. The mother told officers she was giving a child a bath shortly before 11 p.m. and when she woke up an hour later, she found the baby drowned in the water.

The boy was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Omar H. Annabi.

Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner are investigating.
