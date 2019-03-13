4 shot, 1 fatally, at Harvey club

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a club in Harvey Wednesday morning, police said.The gunfire broke out at the "Boogie Nighty" Club in Harvey at around 2:10 a.m. and multiple south suburban police agencies responded to 147th and Wood.The Harvey police chief said two security guards and a third person were shot inside and then the incident escalated, spilling outside, where a person was shot and killed.The three victims who were wounded were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.It's unclear what exactly led up to this shooting or how it started, but Harvey police say they are still investigating and will have an update on the details later Wednesday.