4 shot, 3 critically injured in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four men were shot and three of them were critically injured in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened in the 4200-block of West Madison Street. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.There are reports the men were coming out of a store at the time of the shooting, but police have not confirmed them.Three victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The fourth victim walked into Loretto Hospital into the Austin neighborhood.No further details about the victims have been released. An investigation is ongoing.