4 shot in Burnside drive-by, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon.The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 9100-block of South Ellis Avenue. Chicago police said the four victims were in front of a home when a silver vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots.A 27-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 33-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder, back and leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.A 60-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 60-year-old man was struck in the hand and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.An investigation by Area Two Detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.