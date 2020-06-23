4 shot in Burnside drive-by, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 9100-block of South Ellis Avenue. Chicago police said the four victims were in front of a home when a silver vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots.

A 27-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 33-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder, back and leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A 60-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 60-year-old man was struck in the hand and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

An investigation by Area Two Detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
