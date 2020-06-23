CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured in a South Side shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 9100-block of South Ellis Avenue. Chicago police said the four victims were in front of a home when a silver vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots.
A 27-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 33-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder, back and leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.
A 60-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 60-year-old man was struck in the hand and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.
An investigation by Area Two Detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
4 shot in Burnside, Chicago police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News