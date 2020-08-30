child shot

4 shot, including 8-year-old, in Zion early Sunday morning

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ZION, Ill., (WLS) -- Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were shot early Sunday morning in Zion, police said.

Police responded to a report of "shots fired" shortly before 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of Joppa Avenue, Zion Police Department Chief Kirk Henderson said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

"The initial investigation indicates that a newer model, dark colored SUV, occupied by at least three subjects, drove by and both the front and back seat passengers fired at the adult victims as they were standing outside the residence," Henderson said in a statement.

An 8-year-old boy in his bedroom was shot in his hand by one round that pierced the wall.

Two 28-year-old Zion men were both shot in the abdomen. A 35-year-old man was shot in both the shoulder and leg.

A friend transported the 35-year-old Vista Medical Center East where he was treated and released, police said.

The boy was also taken to Vista Medical Center by family and was also treated and released, police said.

Both 28-year-old men were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center where they underwent surgery and are in critical, but stable condition, police said.

"Officers located at fifteen .233 caliber spent shell casings, six .40 caliber shell casings and six 9mm shell casings. Officers recovered two loaded 9mm handguns at the scene," Henderson said.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information in urged to contact the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662- 2222.
