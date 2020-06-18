4 shot, including child under 10, in Auburn Gresham, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people were shot, including a child, on the city's South Side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near 76th and Loomis.

Fire officials confirmed two adults were taken to Christ Hospital and one child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, all in serious to critical condition. Another adult was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where their condition is stable.

Fire officials said they did not have ages for all of the victims, but confirmed the child was under the age of 10.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear. No details about the victims, including their exact ages and genders, have been released.

Chicago police have not released any details about the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamchicago shootingchicago crimechild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man allegedly killed Chicago woman after finding out she was transgender
Round Lake Beach police used excessive force in arrest, family claims
Actor Danny Masterson charged with rape, officials say
3 dead, 2 seriously injured after rollover crash on SW Side: police
Woman dragged from car by police asks city to drop charges
Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after dining out
Young boy, train conductor form special bond
Show More
Chicago bars, breweries reopen for outdoor service
Judge gives no immediate relief to Chicago police working 'non-stop shifts'
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Parents use national movements to talk to children about racism
Chicago-area census caravans target undercounted communities
More TOP STORIES News