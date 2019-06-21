4 shot, including pregnant woman, on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including a pregnant woman, were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday morning.The shooting took place at about 3:08 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 6300-block of South King Drive, police said. Two women were inside an apartment unit when someone came in up the back alley stairs and fired shots from outside an open back door into the unit.A 22-year-old woman who is seven-months pregnant was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition after being wounded in the leg, arm and upper body. A 29-year-old woman was wounded in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition.A 26-year-old man was wounded in the arm and transported himself to St. Bernard Hospital. A 20-year-old man was wounded in the foot and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.