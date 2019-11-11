4 hospitalized after stabbing in Portage Park on Northwest Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hospitalized with stab wounds Monday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.According to Chicago Fire, authorities were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 5300 block of West Irving Park Avenue.Three people were taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, fire said. Another person was taken to Community First Medical Center in good condition.Police have not released any further information about the incident at this time.No arrests have been reported.