4 suspects in fatal Lake County shooting in custody after high-speed chase into Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Lake County were taken into custody in Chicago after a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.Police said they spotted a speeding black Lexus SUV on I-94 at Dempster Street and began pursuing it. The SUV then crashed at the intersection of Randolph and Halsted streets in the West Loop.Three men and a woman inside the SUV fled the crash but were taken into custody at about 2:04 a.m., police said.The suspects were wanted in Lake County in connection with a shooting. Police said a man was shot near a shopping mall in unincorporated Antioch and later died, police said.