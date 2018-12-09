4 teens charged after throwing rocks at windows in Bucktown

CHICAGO --
Four teenagers were charged after allegedly hurling rocks at a strip of buildings Friday night in North Side Bucktown neighborhood.

At 9:56 p.m., seven males walking were walking on the the Bloomingdale Trail when they started chucking rocks at residential and commercial buildings in the 2100 block of West Churchill Street, according to Chicago police. Ten total windows were shattered, but no one was hurt.

Four teens were later taken into custody and charged, police said.

Giovanni Cuevas, 18, of the Logan Square neighborhood, and a 16-year-old boy were charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct, criminal trespass to real property and criminal damage to property, police said. A 15-year-old boy was charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and criminal damage to property, while another 15-year-old boy was charged with a single misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to real property.
