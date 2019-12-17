4 thieves rob Gold Coast Versace store, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of four thieves robbed the Versace store on Rush Street Monday afternoon in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, law enforcement officials have said.The male suspects entered the designer store, located in the 900-block of Rush, just after 2:30 p.m., according to Chicago police. They then took various items and fled, police said.Police would not disclose how much the individuals reportedly stole or the value of the merchandise.No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning. Area North detectives are investigating.