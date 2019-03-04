HOUSTON, Texas -- We're getting our first look at video of a brawl that broke out at the Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston.
Four women were involved in the fight Friday as others tried to pull them apart.
RELATED: Cardi B sets all-time RodeoHouston attendance record
RodeoHouston officials said two people were arrested.
We do not know what sparked the fight.
SEE ALSO: Cardi B pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston and in 'Please Me' video
VIDEO: 4 women brawl at Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News