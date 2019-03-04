VIDEO: 4 women brawl at Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston

Rodeo officials said two women were arrested after this fight at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas -- We're getting our first look at video of a brawl that broke out at the Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston.

Four women were involved in the fight Friday as others tried to pull them apart.

RodeoHouston officials said two people were arrested.

We do not know what sparked the fight.

