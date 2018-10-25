4 workers hurt after stairs collapse in West Town

Four construction workers were seriously injured on the job Thursday on Chicago's Northwest Side.

They were carrying a slab of granite on the rear stairs of a building in the 800-block of North Paulina Street in the city's West Town neighborhood when the stairs collapsed and they fell, police said.

Two male workers were transported to Stroger Hospital, police said. One suffered a back injury. The other injured his left foot and ankle. Two other male workers were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. One suffered a head injury. The other injured his left arm and left leg.

Authorities did not release further details.
