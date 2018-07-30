4 wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

CHICAGO --
Four men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men were standing on a corner at 7:11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Avers when people inside a passing dark-colored vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left hip, while a 30-year-old was struck in the left leg, police said. They were both taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Two 25-year-olds took themselves to the same hospital after being shot in the right shoulder and right leg, respectively, police said. Their conditions were also stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingchicago shootingChicagoLawndale
Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted at Wrigley Field during Foo Fighters concert
35 dogs removed from Ind. home after woman found covered in feces, maggots
Mars Close Approach to peak overnight
Man killed, former college football player injured in East Chicago shooting
Colombian cartel offers reward for killing or capture of drug-sniffing dog
Man was on phone with wife, 2 great-grandkids moments before Carr Fire deaths
Lollapalooza 2018: Street closures, new rules, tight security
Group planning to shut down Lake Shore Drive not working with police, mayor
Show More
Accused killer at U of I tries to draw Trump, Chinese president into case
Young artists install mosaic mural in Oak Park as part of summer program
Twitter hires researchers to study the 'health' of its 'discourse'
Police: 3 masked gunmen rob popular Lakeview restaurant
More News