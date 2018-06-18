4 wounded in Little Village shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood Sunday night.Police said the victims were standing in the 2200-block of South Sacramento Avenue at about 9:27 p.m. when a gunman approached on foot and fired shots.A 34-year-old woman was wounded in the right leg and is in stable condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital, a 30-year-old man was shot in the arm and hip and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, and a 20-year-old man was wounded in the leg and transported to St. Anthony Hospital.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.