4 wounded in Marquette Park drive-by

CHICAGO -- At least four people were wounded Friday in a drive-by in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone in a vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

All four were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. A 24-year-old man shot in the back was in critical condition. Two other men, 23 and 29, were hit in their leg, and their condition was stabilized. A 20-year-old woman who was struck in the leg also had her condition stabilized.

A person who lived in the neighborhood and declined to be named told a Sun-Times photographer on scene that there was a party going on, and that he doesn't think the shooters were from the neighborhood. He said the neighborhood has been relatively peaceful, and there wasn't any conflicts among locals.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
