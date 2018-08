Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting at a block party in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.Police said two gunmen got out of a white Impala and fired into a crowd at the block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue at about 12:02 a.m.A 13-year-old boy was shot twice in the arm and is hospitalized in stable condition, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the buttock and hospitalized ins table condition, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition and a 17-year-old girl suffered graze wounds to the arm and knee and is hospitalized in stable condition.No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.Later Sunday morning in the same neighborhood, a teenage girl was killed and five people wounded. Police said at least 30 people have been shot Sunday.