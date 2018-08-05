Lawndale block party shooting leaves 4 wounded, including 13-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting at a block party in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, were wounded in a shooting at a block party in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

Police said two gunmen got out of a white Impala and fired into a crowd at the block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue at about 12:02 a.m.
RELATED: 8 wounded in Gresham shooting; At least 30 shot in Chicago Sunday

A 13-year-old boy was shot twice in the arm and is hospitalized in stable condition, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the buttock and hospitalized ins table condition, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition and a 17-year-old girl suffered graze wounds to the arm and knee and is hospitalized in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.

RELATED: Teen girl killed, 5 wounded, including 11-year-old boy, in Lawndale shooting

Later Sunday morning in the same neighborhood, a teenage girl was killed and five people wounded. Police said at least 30 people have been shot Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingchild shotLawndaleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
8 wounded in Gresham shooting; At least 30 shot in Chicago Sunday
Teen girl killed, 5 wounded in Lawndale shooting
Top Stories
8 wounded in Gresham shooting; At least 30 shot in Chicago Sunday
Teen girl killed, 5 wounded in Lawndale shooting
4 wounded in Lawndale block party shooting
Boy, 3, killed in South Side house fire ID'd
Worker killed in Englewood while building pool deck
Chicago police fatally shoot pit bull that killed woman in South Deering
Deep stuff: Chicago will be site of US Pizza Museum
Venezuelan President Maduro targeted by drones with explosives, officials say
Show More
Train-truck collision scatters frozen chicken nuggets for blocks
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Lollapalooza 2018: Festival goers endure hot temperatures on Day 3
More News