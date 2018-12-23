4-year-old boy among 2 critical after Aurora structure fire

Two people, including a 4-year-old boy, are in critical condition after a fire in an Aurora apartment early Sunday.Firefighters responded to a fire at 1:46 a.m. in the 300-block of South Avenue. After putting out the blaze, firefighters found the boy and a 32-year-old man lying on the floor near the front door, the Aurora Fire Department said.The boy and the man were taken to area hospitals. One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was treated and released from an area hospital.There were no working smoke detectors in the structure and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.