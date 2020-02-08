deadly shooting

Boy, 4, fatally shot in Milwaukee; police search for shooter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- A 4-year-old Wisconsin boy was fatally shot in Milwaukee Saturday morning.

Police responded to calls of a shooting in the 5300-block of N. Lovers Lane Rd. and found the child with serious injuries.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived but the boy's injuries were too severe.

Police said they are still looking into who fired the gun and ask anyone with information to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or contact the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

So far no charges have been filed.
