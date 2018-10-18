4-year-old boy shot in apparent case of road rage

WICHITA, Kan. --A man and a woman have been arrested in the shooting of 4-year-old boy in an apparent road rage incident after one vehicle cut off another in a Kansas city.
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said the boy was shot in the stomach Wednesday evening and is in stable condition.
KAKE reports the boy was one of six children inside a sport utility when someone in a silver Ford Mustang fired two shots just before 5 p.m. The Wichita Eagle reports that the Mustang took off after the shooting but was later stopped.
Police said Thursday that a 21-year-old woman and 19-year-old man are in custody on suspicion of aggravated battery.
Ramsay says there are, on average, three road rage incidents involving a gun every week in Wichita.