4-year-old boy, woman critically injured in Park Manor fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and a 4-year-old boy were critically injured after a fire in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood Thursday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.Firefighters responded to a rear apartment on the second floor of a building near 69th Street and King Drive just before 5 a.m.A 4-year-old boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition and a 19-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.