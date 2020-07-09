Child, 4, stabbed while visiting family in NW Indiana; man taken into custody

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man is in custody after police say a 4-year-old was stabbed in Indiana Wednesday evening.

Griffith police responded to the 1400-block of North Glenwood Street just after 7:30 p.m. in reference to a child stabbed with a knife.

The child was transported to a local hospital and was later flown to a Chicago hospital for further treatment. The child's injuries are not suspected to be life threatening, officials say.

The victim, from Portage, Indiana, was visiting family, according police.

Police say the cause of the injuries does not appear to be intentional, but they took the man into custody pending charges due to "reckless behavior."
