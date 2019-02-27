4-year-old girl killed, 2 others injured in Aurora townhouse fire

A 4-year-old girl died and two other people were injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.Firefighters responded to a fire in a four-unit townhouse in the 1800-block of Carnation Court on the city's west side around 1:57 p.m., according to the Aurora Fire Department.A 25-year-old woman and a 5-month-old girl were being treated at Loyola University Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burns, fire officials said.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.