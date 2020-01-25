4-year-old boy dies after being mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana -- A 4-year-old Indiana boy who was mistakenly shot when his father's gun fell and discharged while the two were play-wrestling has died, authorities said.

Tripp Shaw died from his wounds Thursday at an Indianapolis hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The boy's 36-year-old father had the gun concealed near the small of his back when it fell and fired a shot that struck him and his son in the head on Sunday, the sheriff's office said. The two were wrestling on a bed at the time.

The father is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital and is expected to recover, WISH-TV reported. His name hasn't been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianachild deathgun safetyaccidental shootingu.s. & worldchild shotguns
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge; victims are ISP
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Chicago Weather LIVE updates: Snow mixing with rain as storm moves out
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the Year of the Rat
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
School district ditches Valentine's Day for 'Give Love' parties
Show More
Illinois Army reserve unit accused of mishandling sex assault complaints
$10K reward offered for info on Streeterville robbery suspects
US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday
Jury finds man guilty of killing Hinsdale mother at her home
More TOP STORIES News