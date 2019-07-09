Man stabs daughter, shoots 4-year-old grandson before killing self in North Carolina: Police

Sheriff Johnny Williams said they believe John Hargrove, the father of 21-year-old Jada Swindell, stabbed her to death before shooting his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year old family friend, WTVD reported.
The violence happened in Manson, North Carolina around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
Investigators arrived at the home to find two adults, a man and a woman, dead on the floor.
Authorities believe John Hargrove, the father of Jada Swindell, stabbed her to death, shot his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year old family friend. 4-year old died in surgery last night. Hargrove appears to have killed himself. 15-year old girl still at Duke @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/TOfYqb4OeL— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) July 9, 2019
Two children, ages 15 and 4, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 4-year-old later died during surgery at the hospital.
Williams said Hargrove appears to have killed himself after the violent outburst. The 15-year-old girl remains in the hospital.
Neighbors told ABC11 they did not even know anyone lived in the home where the shooting happened.
MORE: NC Hwy. Patrol responded to quadruple shooting scene along with Warren Co. deputies. SBI now assisting in investigation.— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 9, 2019
Neighbors in this rural community were shocked to hear the news. Many thought the house at 132 Ellington Rd. was unoccupied. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/NQtwZhwatc