Man stabs daughter, shoots 4-year-old grandson before killing self in North Carolina: Police

MANSON, N.C. -- A stabbing and shooting in North Carolina has resulted in three deaths, including a 4-year-old, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Johnny Williams said they believe John Hargrove, the father of 21-year-old Jada Swindell, stabbed her to death before shooting his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year old family friend, WTVD reported.

The violence happened in Manson, North Carolina around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Investigators arrived at the home to find two adults, a man and a woman, dead on the floor.



Two children, ages 15 and 4, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 4-year-old later died during surgery at the hospital.

Williams said Hargrove appears to have killed himself after the violent outburst. The 15-year-old girl remains in the hospital.

Neighbors told ABC11 they did not even know anyone lived in the home where the shooting happened.

