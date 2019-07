Man stabs daughter, shoots 4-year-old grandson before killing self in North Carolina: Police

Authorities believe John Hargrove, the father of Jada Swindell, stabbed her to death, shot his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year old family friend. 4-year old died in surgery last night. Hargrove appears to have killed himself. 15-year old girl still at Duke @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/TOfYqb4OeL — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) July 9, 2019

MORE: NC Hwy. Patrol responded to quadruple shooting scene along with Warren Co. deputies. SBI now assisting in investigation.

Neighbors in this rural community were shocked to hear the news. Many thought the house at 132 Ellington Rd. was unoccupied. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/NQtwZhwatc — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) July 9, 2019

MANSON, N.C. -- A stabbing and shooting in North Carolina has resulted in three deaths, including a 4-year-old, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.Sheriff Johnny Williams said they believe John Hargrove, the father of 21-year-old Jada Swindell, stabbed her to death before shooting his 4-year old grandson and a 15-year old family friend, WTVD reported.The violence happened in Manson, North Carolina around 2:15 p.m. Monday.Investigators arrived at the home to find two adults, a man and a woman, dead on the floor.Two children, ages 15 and 4, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 4-year-old later died during surgery at the hospital.Williams said Hargrove appears to have killed himself after the violent outburst. The 15-year-old girl remains in the hospital.Neighbors told ABC11 they did not even know anyone lived in the home where the shooting happened.