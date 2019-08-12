47 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings

Police said the little girl was standing with a group of people at a family gathering in the 1000-block of North Monticello Avenue at about 4 p.m. when someone inside a blue Dodge Charger fired multiples shots into the crowd and took off.
Witnesses said the car went down the block several times before the shooting. Two of the shots hit 8-year-old Adrianna Barron in her lower leg.
The little girl has since been treated and released. Her aunt said Barron at first didn't know what had happened
"She didn't even realize she was actually shot. She ran first, and when she ran she was like, 'Ow, something burns!' And then she looked down, she was like, 'I'm shot. I'm shot. I'm hit,'" said the victim's aunt, who asked to not be identified for fear of retaliation.
A shooting in the 3500-block of West Lake Street in Garfield Park at 2:47 a.m. Sunday sent five women to the hospital. Police said at least one hundred people were attending a party when someone walked up and opened fire after a fight.
Police have not made any arrests. Those shootings happened the same day Chicago police released photos of guns seized off the street.
Also from the 5th dist, these assault style weapons were recovered by police in the vicinity of South Peoria. People of interest are in custody for questioning. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ybUpWvn9Ek— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 11, 2019
On Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
William Granados was in the front seat of a vehicle about 1:53 a.m. in the 3400-block of West 24th Street when someone opened fire from the sidewalk, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
Granados was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy ruled Grandados' death a homicide, saying he died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Minutes later, a 19-year-old man was killed in Garfield Park.
Geniko Childress was standing with a group of people about 1:55 a.m. in the 600-block of North Sawyer Avenue when shots rang out, police and the medical examiner's office said. He was struck in the armpit, and he was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Less than half an hour before that shooting, a 29-year-old man was fatally wounded in South Chicago.
Malcolm Sabbs was standing on the sidewalk about 1:35 a.m. in the 8600-block of South Exchange Avenue when a group of males approached him on foot and unleashed gunfire, police and the medical examiner's office said.
Sabbs was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said. He was pronounced dead about 14 hours later.
The medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide, with an autopsy saying Sabbs died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Later that day, a 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Humboldt Park.
Douglas Tate was sitting in a vehicle at 6:17 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Chicago Avenue when someone walked up and opened fire, striking him in the arm and armpit, police and the medical examiner's office said.
He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived on the Northwest Side.
At least 36 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Last weekend, gun violence killed seven people and wounded 42 others.
