4th Annual Vigil Against Violence to be in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All Chicago residents are invited Sunday to attend a vigil against violence featuring city leaders and local rappers.

The 4th annual Vigil Against Violence will start at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Fullerton Pkwy.

The event will bring awareness to the causes of violence in Chicago's neighborhoods.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Father Michael Pfleger, and Rhymefest will be among the guests speaking.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. To register for the event, visit www.lppchuch.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkchicago crimelori lightfootvigilviolence
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 teen boys tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny to partly cloudy, seasonable Sunday
Show More
Illinois awards $350K for women's preventative health care
Mom furious after school bus drags, runs over child
CTA Blue Line resumes normal service Monday morning
Sen. Bernie Sanders home in Vermont after heart attack
Could London become a permanent home for the NFL?
More TOP STORIES News