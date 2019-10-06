4th Annual Vigil Against Violence to be in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All Chicago residents are invited Sunday to attend a vigil against violence featuring city leaders and local rappers.
The 4th annual Vigil Against Violence will start at 5 p.m. at Lincoln Park Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Fullerton Pkwy.
The event will bring awareness to the causes of violence in Chicago's neighborhoods.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Father Michael Pfleger, and Rhymefest will be among the guests speaking.
The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. To register for the event, visit www.lppchuch.org.
