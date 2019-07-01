4th body recovered after overturned boat found in Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The bodies of four people who were aboard a boat that was found overturned in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal last week have been recovered, officials said Monday.

The fourth body was recovered Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. He has been identified as 47-year-old Joseph Delassandro.

The overturned vessel was discovered near the Forest View Marina on Wednesday. Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Joshua Mooi said it was believed that the boat had crashed sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday. The boat was recovered but initially none of the four boaters believed to be aboard were found.

One body was recovered several hours later, about three miles from where the boat was found. Illinois State Police identified that victim as Elmer Jimenez, 32, of East Chicago, Indiana. A second body was recovered Friday and identified by family members as Rick Daciolas, Jr.

The third victim's body was recovered about 2:15 p.m. Saturday near the 3800-block of South Pulaski Road, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He has been identified as 40-year-old Raul Cazares, Jr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomckinley parklittle villagecoast guardboatingmissing personboat accident
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
3rd body from overturned boat in Chicago River recovered; 1 still missing
2 boaters from vessel overturned in Chicago River ID'd; 2 missing, 2 bodies recovered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois gas tax doubles as new laws go into effect Monday
$24.6M in Cook County property tax refunds going to 25,000 homeowners
Man shot near Oak Forest campgrounds
CPD officers will soon be required to notify OEMC after pointing a firearm
56 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
New Walmart tobacco policy goes into effect Monday
Undocumented immigrants allowed to obtain licenses in Oregon
Show More
Source: Thad Young, Bulls agree to $41M deal
Krispy Kreme now delivering doughnuts at select stores
Shootings at 4-year low in 2019, CPD says
Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
More TOP STORIES News