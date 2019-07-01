4th body recovered after overturned boat found in Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The bodies of four people who were aboard a boat that was found overturned in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal last week have been recovered, officials said Monday.
The fourth body was recovered Sunday morning, a spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. He has been identified as 47-year-old Joseph Delassandro.
The overturned vessel was discovered near the Forest View Marina on Wednesday. Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Joshua Mooi said it was believed that the boat had crashed sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday. The boat was recovered but initially none of the four boaters believed to be aboard were found.
One body was recovered several hours later, about three miles from where the boat was found. Illinois State Police identified that victim as Elmer Jimenez, 32, of East Chicago, Indiana. A second body was recovered Friday and identified by family members as Rick Daciolas, Jr.
The third victim's body was recovered about 2:15 p.m. Saturday near the 3800-block of South Pulaski Road, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He has been identified as 40-year-old Raul Cazares, Jr.
