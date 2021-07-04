Aurora celebrates healthcare workers, high school graduates with 4th of July parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A parade in Aurora will celebrate healthcare heroes, who will be the grand marshals, during 4th of July Sunday.A float is expected to be filled with healthcare heroes, and some of them will even be in their medical gear.This event comes after a trying time that has last for over a year for people in the medical field, who have been working to keep people safe from COVID-19."It's just great to be able to be out here and, you know, not stuck in the hospital, where we were during COVID as healthcare workers, and to be out celebrating with the community all we've been through," said Faith Nyong, nurse at Amita Mercy Medical Center. "There has been, you know, a lot of loss, and there's been a lot of suffering, and there's been a lot of disappointment."In addition to the health care heroes, Aurora will also honor high school graduates from classes of 2020 and 2021. They will be represented on the mayor's float and will also have their own DJ on the float.The event will begin at 10 a.m.