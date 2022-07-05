child injured

Boy, 5, hit by bullet that had apparently been fired into sky July 4 in Humboldt Park

Boy, 5, hit by bullet that had apparently been fired into sky: CPD

CHICAGO -- A 5-year-old boy was hit in the right shoulder by a bullet that apparently had been fired into the sky Monday night in Humboldt Park.

The child was in the backyard of his home in the 4300-block of West Crystal Street when he was hit around 10:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Loyola Medical Center, where X-rays revealed a fragment of a bullet. Police said they believe the bullet fell from the sky.

The boy was listed in good condition. No one was in custody.

