Boy, 5, hit by bullet that had apparently been fired into sky July 4 in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO -- A 5-year-old boy was hit in the right shoulder by a bullet that apparently had been fired into the sky Monday night in Humboldt Park.The child was in the backyard of his home in the 4300-block of West Crystal Street when he was hit around 10:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.He was taken to Loyola Medical Center, where X-rays revealed a fragment of a bullet. Police said they believe the bullet fell from the sky.The boy was listed in good condition. No one was in custody.