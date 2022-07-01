4th of July, summer etiquette, movie reviews and more

Explore Minnesota

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12009186" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Well Minnesota is known as the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes and offers many travel experiences that lead to magical memories.

Gratitude Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12009196" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An attitude of gratitude, that's the message two South Siders and a West Side native are spreading with their street wear brand, "Gratitude Chicago."

Roeper Spend or Save?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12009209" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ichard Roeper takes a look at "The Forgiven," "Right To Offend," "The Terminal List" and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, you get even more of the morning news dream team! Terrell Brown joins Val as co-host.Have you ever had to throw your phone in rice to save it? Or how long has your screen been cracked? Val and Terrell look at how the 4th of July is the most dangerous day for your phone.7Plus, do you love to cannonball into the pool? Well this survey might make you think twice about making a big splash.Finally, are you a loved one going on vacation this summer? Well what are your summer time turn-offs?Val sits down with the Explore Minnesota Team as they prepare for the "Minnesota State Dream" pop-up in Daley Park this weekend - and to tell you how you can win a free vacation! The Dream State Pop-up will be held at Maggie Daley Park, Chicago this weekend July 2-3, 11a.m. - 7 p.m.This immersive introduction to Minnesota will have you paddling the pristine waters, dining under the starry night sky or hiking through enchanted forests.Visitors will get to enter for the chance to win two prizes: (1) A Minnesota Dream Vacation complete with a Delta Airlines voucher, four night hotel stay and a gift card to the Mall of America. Or, (2) a pair of handmade Sanborn canoe paddles! Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes, and offers travelers a trip full of magical memories. From bustling urban centers to quaint small towns to native prairies, Minnesota has something to offer every one.Minnesota Dream State Pop-up:July 2-3, 202211a.m. - 7p.m.Maggie Daley Park, ChicagoLearn more about Explore Minnesota at their website and social media!"Gratitude Chicago is going to be the biggest brand coming out of Chicago. Not only in the street fashion sense, but the touch."Gratitude Chicago is a Black-owned streetwear brand that donates a portion of their profits to several community causes.Brothers Nicholas and Malcolm Fox teamed up with their fraternity brother, Darick Anderson Jr., in 2019 to build Gratitude Chicago based on their collective love of streetwear, shoes and giving back to the community."The goal of Gratitude Chicago is to preach the importance and teach the definition of gratitude," Malcolm said.The Gratitude Chicago team has developed partnerships with Footlocker, secured $30,000 in scholarship funds for CPS students and headed a campaign that raised over $17,000 to create a STEM department at Wendell Phillips Academy High School.As members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, these two southsiders and west side native say their goal is to lift as they climb and contribute to the neighborhoods they come from."To go through the processes that we did to make it out of the communities that we did, and understand what those trials and tribulations look like. I think it's our job to give back to the community that built us," Nicholas said.A rich couple on the edge of divorce take a trip to morocco to save their marriage. But while abroad they hit and kill a young boy there.Kevin Hart produced this two-part documentary on the evolution of Black comedians and how they dared to speak truth to power...despite the constraints of their time.Chris Pratt stars as a navy seal who returns home after his entire platoon is ambushed on a mission, in Amazon's newest action thriller!"America The Beautiful" is a Nat Geo documentary narrated by Michael B. Jordan. It not only takes us through America's breathtaking landscapes, but also the challenges many species face within it.