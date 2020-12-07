fatal crash

4th teen dies after car allegedly speeds away from traffic stop in suburban Berkeley

BERKELEY, Ill. -- A fourth teenager has died following a crash last week in west suburban Berkeley after a driver allegedly sped away from a traffic stop.

Tekiera Heron, 15, of West Woodlawn, died Dec. 3 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

She was taken there in critical condition following the Nov. 30 crash at Bohlander and Taft avenues, Berkeley Police Chief Tim Larem said Monday.

RELATED: DuPage, Cook coroners ID 2 teens killed in Berkeley crash while fleeing police; chief says incident 'unusual for our town'

About 11 p.m. that night, an officer saw a vehicle with no visible license plate and its lights off in an alley near a business, Larem has said. When the officer tried to curb the car, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed from the 5500 block of St. Charles Road.

Within 30 seconds of fleeing, the driver went through a stop sign and crashed into a semitrailer at an intersection.

Three other people died the day of the crash. They included: Orkitt Gresham, 18, of Chicago; Tamiyah L. Marshall, 18, of the Back of the Yards neighborhood; and Jacquez Barber, 19, of the South Deering neighborhood.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleypolice chasefatal crashteen killedteentraffic stop
FATAL CRASH
3rd person dies after Lawndale crash, shooting: CPD
2 teens killed in Berkeley crash while fleeing police ID'd
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,691 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths
CTU files injunction in effort to halt plans to restart in-person
Preckwinkle announces extension for COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
1 shot on Bishop Ford on South Side
Trump administration increases executions as presidency ends
Alderman Tunney admits to 'error in judgment' for allowing indoor dining at Ann Sather restaurant.
West suburban school district uses saliva COVID tests to help identify possible cases
Show More
Brideside closes 2 Chicago stores; customers say dresses, refunds not given
Former Chicago White Sox star Dick Allen dies at 78
Trump honors legendary wrestler Dan Gable at White House
IL driver facilities to stay closed through early Jan.
40 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News