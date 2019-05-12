crime

5 arrested for allegedly using fake Tinder profiles to rob, carjack victims in California

EMBED <>More Videos

San Jose police announced they arrested five people who they said were responsible for an alleged robbery and carjacking ring in San Jose. The suspects used a fake Tinder profile to bait their victims during a two-week period in March.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Here is a reminder to think twice before possibly "swiping right" on a dating app.

Police announced the arrests of five people who they said were responsible for an alleged robbery and carjacking ring in San Jose, California.

The suspects used a fake Tinder profile to bait their victims during a two-week period in March. The victims supposedly thought they were meeting with someone named 'Becky' or 'Victoria' for a date.

"Now we're talking about emotions and logic. So when the emotions take over, the logic is really suffering here, and the consequences of not being logical can be deadly," said Ahmed Banafa, San Jose State University professor and cyber security expert.

Police say at least 11 men were beaten, robbed, or carjacked at knife point, typically in the late evening hours on secluded streets near parks.

The adult suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Bryan Gonzalez, 18-year-old Jonathan Jimenez, 18-year-old Lesly Portillo, and 19-year-old Yadira Villarreal - all of San Jose. The fifth suspect is a 15-year-old boy whose name is being withheld.

When meeting someone for the first time, Banafa says, "make sure that somebody else knows about that (location). Family, friends, and it would be even better if that person was in the vicinity of the meeting, just in case something happens."

Police say a break in the case came when a detective found surveillance footage of the suspects in one of the areas where the alleged crimes took place.

All five are now in the county jail or juvenile hall and face multiple charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacrimearrestonline datingtindersocietysocial mediaonline chatu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Mom pushes for homicide charges against basketball coach
6th grader grabs bat ready to 'go down fighting' in Colorado school shooting
Dollar Tree burglar gives police up-close look
Milwaukee officers shot and killed masked man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30-year-old man dead in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Man says Chicago police wrongly raided his home
Man killed, woman wounded in Austin shooting
World War II veteran honored with Oak Lawn street sign
Meteor captured on cameras all over the suburbs
Woman killed, baby hospitalized in Ashburn vehicle crash
Show More
Brick Safari: Life-sized animals made of LEGOs
Airline pilot arrested, charged in connection with triple murder
Cardinal Cupich rebukes Father Pfleger for Louis Farrakhan event
Study: Ride-share cars 35,000 times more germy than a toilet seat
Boy, 14, charged in Argyle Red Line shooting released to mother's custody
More TOP STORIES News