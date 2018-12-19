EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4916520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An underage driver is accused of slamming into an SUV and killing a young mother, police say.

Jaquin Gonzalez, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

Jazely Marie Barrera, 21, charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor

Mildred "Milly" Garcia, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

Anna Evelyn Lula, 19, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

Gustavo Tejada-Garcia, 28, charged with possession of an unauthorized beverage-retailer

Five bar employees were arrested and charged after a 19-year-old was allegedly served alcohol at a bar before causing a crash that killed a young mother.Investigators with TABC and the Harris County District Attorney's Office led the investigation into the South Houston bar. Authorities arrested four servers and one manager, who are all employees at the Fontera Events Venue in the 12000-block of Houston Boulevard.The employees were all charged with various Class A misdemeanor liquor violations. Here are their names:Erick Hernandez, the teen accused of driving drunk, crashed into 23-year-old Taylor Phillips' SUV Monday morning in the 1500-block of College Avenue, east of the Gulf Freeway. Surveillance video from a nearby auto repair shop shows the deadly wreck.Authorities said Phillips' mother and 1-year-old son were also inside the SUV when Hernandez crossed three lanes of traffic and slammed into Phillips head-on.Hernandez appeared in court Wednesday on an intoxication manslaughter charge. According to court records, he told police he was drinking at a bar with his cousin before the crash.Prosecutors said a video from inside the South Houston bar shows Hernandez consuming 12 drinks, including three shots of tequila, before getting into his truck.During the six hours Hernandez was inside the bar, prosecutors said no one asked him for an ID. Court records also said investigators recovered a fake identification card from his vehicle.Investigators said the bar already has six TABC violations this year that include selling to minors. The district attorney's office is also considering action to try to shut down the business.