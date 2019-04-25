5 carjackings reported in Lincoln Park: police

CHICAGO -- Police are warning Lincoln Park residents about a series of carjackings that occurred in the area in March and April.

In each incident, the suspects approached the car while the victim was sitting in or near it and announced the robbery, said a community alert from Chicago police. The suspects then took the victim's property and car by threatening to use force.

Police said the suspects, described as three or four males between 16 and 19 years old, drove a dark gray-colored SUV to commit each robbery.

The robberies occurred:

  • in the evening hours March 24 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue;

  • in the evening hours March 24 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Park West;

  • in the morning March 25 in the 2300 block of North Cleveland Avenue;


  • in the evening hours April 15 in the 2100 block of North Fremont Street; and

  • in the evening hours April 20 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue.


Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

