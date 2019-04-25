5 carjackings reported in Lincoln Park: police

in the evening hours March 24 in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue;

CHICAGO -- Police are warning Lincoln Park residents about a series of carjackings that occurred in the area in March and April.In each incident, the suspects approached the car while the victim was sitting in or near it and announced the robbery, said a community alert from Chicago police. The suspects then took the victim's property and car by threatening to use force.Police said the suspects, described as three or four males between 16 and 19 years old, drove a dark gray-colored SUV to commit each robbery.The robberies occurred:Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.