5 charged in Crestwood drug raid

CRESTWOOD, Ill. -- Five men were arrested Thursday during a drug raid in southwest suburban Crestwood.Humza Ghrayyib, Brendan Murphy and Jalen Simmons, all 20, were charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, as was 19-year-old Benjamin Duncan, Orland Park police said. Joseph Hatzell, 24, was charged with the same and slapped with an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.Officers raided a home in the 13400 block of West Circle Drive Thursday after a weeks-long investigation that led them to believe drugs were being sold out of the property, police said.Nearly 1800 grams, or about four pounds, of suspected cannabis were found during the search, police said, as were large amounts of drug paraphernalia and other controlled substances. The men had over $1000 cash in the home with them as well.Bond information for the five men was not immediately available.